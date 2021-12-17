Nuclear talks with Iran are’reaching the end of the road,’ according to European powers.

European diplomats in talks to rescue the landmark Iran nuclear deal said Friday that they had achieved “some technical progress,” but cautioned that they were “quickly approaching the end of the road.”

“There has been some technical progress in the previous 24 hours,” Britain, France, and Germany said in a statement after the current discussions in Vienna ended.

“We are swiftly approaching the end of the road in this discussion,” they added, calling Tehran’s recent stop “disappointing.”

The discussions began in April this year, but were halted for many months after Iran elected a new hardline government. The talks were intended at bringing the US back into the accord, which it had quit in 2018, and for Iran to turn back its stepped-up nuclear activity.

In late November, the talks were eventually resumed.

“We made good progress this week,” Tehran’s senior negotiator Ali Bagheri wrote on Twitter on Friday, ahead of a meeting to assess progress and adjourn the talks, adding that they would resume “after a few days’ break.”

Diplomats from the UK, France, and Germany — all parties to the deal — said on Monday that “valuable time” was being wasted “dealing with new Iranian views inconsistent” with the agreement.

Indirectly participating in the discussions is the United States, which, under then-President Donald Trump, pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

China and Russia are also involved in the talks, as both are signatories to the accord that was supposed to relieve Iran of sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

Following the United States’ withdrawal, Iran has taken a series of moves to expand its nuclear program.

Tehran also began restricting some inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, earlier this year (IAEA).

On Wednesday, Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna announced that they had achieved an agreement to replace the cameras at the TESA nuclear complex in Karaj, west of Tehran, after they were damaged in a June attack that Iran blames on Israel.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed “doubts” about a missing camera memory unit from the facility on Friday, noting that no agreement with Iran had been reached on the matter.

“We have questions about that,” Grossi said when asked if it could have vanished during the June attack.

Grossi admitted to being “concerned” about the loss. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.