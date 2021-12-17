Nuclear talks with Iran are approaching the ‘end of the road,’ according to European powers.

European diplomats in talks to rescue the landmark Iran nuclear deal said Friday that they had achieved “some technical progress,” but cautioned that they were “quickly approaching the end of the road.”

The discussions between world powers began in April this year, with the goal of getting the US back to the 2015 accord and halting Iran’s increased nuclear activity.

They came to a halt in June when the Islamic republic elected a new hardline government, but restarted in late November.

“There has been some technical progress in the last 24 hours, but this only brings us closer to where the talks stood in June,” the E3 countries said in a statement after the latest round of talks finished in Vienna.

“We are rapidly approaching the end of the road in this negotiation,” they said, calling Tehran’s proposal for a pause “disappointing” and urging “a faster pace.”

“We now have a strong starting line,” an E3 source said, adding that in the next round, “the substance” would be discussed.

Enrique Mora, the EU official in charge of the discussions, expressed hope that they will restart by the end of the year, citing a “feeling of urgency” to reach a conclusion.

“We’re not talking months anymore; we’re talking weeks,” Mora said, adding that he couldn’t specify a specific date for the next round or an overall timetable.

Ali Bagheri, Iran’s senior negotiator, spoke of “tough and difficult negotiations” to agree on “bases” for future talks “in the near future.”

Indirectly participating in the talks amongst the surviving parties to the accord, the E3, China, Russia, and Iran, is Washington, which walked out of the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and restored sanctions on Iran.

The 2015 agreement was supposed to relieve Iran of sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

Iran has taken efforts to enhance its nuclear activity in the aftermath of the US withdrawal and the return of sanctions, despite maintaining that it does not intend to create an atomic bomb.

Tehran also began restricting some inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, earlier this year (IAEA).

On Wednesday, Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna announced that they had achieved an agreement to replace the cameras at the TESA nuclear complex in Karaj, west of Tehran, after they were damaged in a June attack that Iran blames on Israel.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressed "doubts" on Friday.