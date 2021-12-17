Nuclear talks with Iran are approaching the ‘end of the road,’ according to European powers.

On Friday, Western nations reported progress in negotiations to rescue the landmark Iran nuclear deal, but European diplomats warned that they were “rapidly approaching the end of the road.”

Iran requested a new break in the Vienna talks, which attempt to pull the US back into the 2015 accord and dial back nuclear activity, dealing a blow to European mediators. Following the US withdrawal, the Islamic regime accelerated its nuclear projects.

Following the election of a new conservative government in Iran, the discussions had just resumed in late November after a five-month hiatus.

“Technical progress has been made in the previous 24 hours, but this only brings us closer to where the talks stood in June,” Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, said in a statement.

“This negotiation is soon approaching its conclusion.”

Fears that Iran will soon have made enough progress that the 2015 agreement, under which it was promised economic relief in exchange for harsh restrictions on its nuclear development, will become obsolete, are at the root of Western anxieties.

The EU official in charge of the discussions, Enrique Mora, has asked for a “feeling of urgency” and for the talks to begin before the end of the year.

“We’re not talking about months anymore; we’re talking about weeks,” Mora explained.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement and imposed sweeping penalties, including a unilateral US ban on Iran’s oil sales, pledging to bring the US foe to its knees.

President Joe Biden favors a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, established by his predecessor Barack Obama, but has been dissatisfied with the slow pace of recovery efforts.

“It’s not going well in the sense that we don’t yet have a pathway back into the JCPOA,” said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor.

“We’re paying the price for the bad decision to pull out of the deal in 2018,” he explained.

However, Sullivan noted that recent days “had brought some movement at the negotiation table” when speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

According to another US official, the latest round was “better than it could have been” but “worse than it should have been.”

The official asked for a “substantial acceleration” and stated that the US was prepared to return before the end of the year.

