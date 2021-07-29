Nuclear talks with Iran, according to Blinken, “cannot go on indefinitely.”

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that nuclear discussions with Iran “cannot go on indefinitely,” but that the US was “absolutely prepared” to resume talks.

Iran’s talks with world powers to resuscitate a nuclear deal that provided Iran some reprieve from international sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program are being mediated by the US.

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump destroyed the accord by unilaterally withdrawing from it and imposing harsh sanctions.

“We are devoted to diplomacy, but we cannot continue this process indefinitely… During a visit to Kuwait on Thursday, Blinken said, “We seek to see what Iran is ready to do or not ready to do and remain fully prepared to return to Vienna to continue negotiations.”

“The ball is still in Iran’s hands.”

Since April, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s team has been meeting with major powers in Vienna to discuss re-entering the accord.

However, a settlement now appears improbable until early next month, when he transfers over to President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi is a hardline conservative who has indicated support for the nuclear talks, stating that Iran needs the US sanctions lifted.

Iran’s ultraconservative side, which holds a deep aversion to the US, has frequently chastised Rouhani over the 2015 nuclear deal.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, warned on Wednesday that “trusting the West does not work,” referring to the US exit from the nuclear deal and its consequences.

Raisi has stated that his government will accept talks that “protect national interests,” but that “negotiations for the sake of negotiations” will not be tolerated.

One of Trump’s key objections of the 2015 agreement was that it did not address Iran’s ballistic missile development or its alleged meddling in regional affairs.

Non-nuclear problems have never been included in the accord, which is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Khamenei also chastised the United States for refusing to “guarantee that (it) will not break the pact in the future” by unilaterally withdrawing, as Trump did in 2018.

Joe Biden, Trump’s successor, has signaled his willingness to return to the nuclear deal, and has held indirect conversations with Iran in addition to formal talks with the agreement’s remaining members, the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s chief negotiator, stated earlier this month that the discussions must “wait for our next administration” because Tehran is “in a transition period.”

