Nuclear submarines from Australia will be banned from New Zealand waters, says Ardern.

In the aftermath of important partner Australia’s decision to establish a nuclear submarine fleet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday that New Zealand will not waive a decades-long ban on nuclear-powered vessels entering its seas.

Ardern said she had been told by her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, on Canberra’s ambition to create nuclear-powered submarines with the cooperation of the US and Britain.

She downplayed the deal’s consequences for the so-called “Five Eyes” alliance of the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, saying it was “mainly about technology and defense hardware.”

New Zealand’s leader said in a statement that the agreement “in no way alters our security and intelligence ties with these three countries, as well as Canada.”

She did, however, state that New Zealand would uphold a 1985 ban on nuclear-powered vessels, implying that Wellington will not allow Australia’s prized naval asset into its waters.

Ardern stated, “New Zealand’s position on the prohibition of nuclear-powered vessels in our seas remains unchanged.”

Following French nuclear tests in the Pacific, the US navy banned its warships from entering New Zealand ports for over 30 years.

The destroyer USS Sampson paid a visit to New Zealand in late 2016, but only after then-Prime Minister John Key granted a special exemption, stating that he was “100% convinced” that the vessel was not nuclear-powered or carrying nuclear weapons.

The United States’ official policy is to not confirm or deny if its ships are nuclear-capable.