Nuclear scientists applaud the United States’ fusion breakthrough.

Nuclear experts announced Tuesday that they had generated a vast amount of energy from fusion using lasers the size of three football fields, perhaps pointing to the development of a new clean energy source.

Experts focused a massive array of nearly 200 laser beams on a tiny location to create a gigantic explosion of energy that was eight times more powerful than anything they’d ever done before.

Although the energy was only there for a fraction of a second, it moved scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the point at which they produce more energy than they consume.

“This is a historic accomplishment for inertial confinement fusion research,” said Kim Budil, director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which runs the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment was conducted this month.

Nuclear fusion is seen as a future energy source by some scientists, particularly because it creates little waste and emits no greenhouse gases.

It contrasts from fission, a technique currently utilized in nuclear power plants to liberate energy by breaking the bonds of heavy atomic nuclei.

Two light atomic nuclei are “married” to generate a heavy one in the fusion process.

Scientists combined two hydrogen isotopes to create helium in this experiment.

This is the same mechanism that occurs in stars, such as our Sun.

Professor Steven Rose, co-director of Imperial College London’s center for research in this subject, remarked, “The NIF teams have done an incredible job.”

“Since its inception in 1972, this is the most significant advancement in inertial fusion.”

But, as Jeremy Chittenden, co-director of the same London institution, pointed out, making this a usable source of energy will be difficult.

“Transforming this concept into a renewable source of electrical power will almost certainly be a lengthy process with considerable technical challenges,” he said.