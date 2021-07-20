Now that Jeff Bezos is an astronaut, he is advocating for the relocation of “all polluting industry” to space.

Following his first trip into space, Jeff Bezos proposed relocating “all heavy, all polluting industry” into space to safeguard the Earth’s atmosphere.

On Tuesday, the Amazon entrepreneur completed a successful 10-minute flight aboard New Shepard, the spacecraft of his aerospace business Blue Origin. His brother Mark, as well as 18-year-old Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old Wally Funk, accompanied him. After launching from Van Horn, Texas, Daemen and Funk became the youngest and oldest people to fly into space.

#NSFirstHumanFlight mission statistics:

347,563 ft AGL / 351,210 ft MSL (105 km AGL / 107 km MSL) apogee of the crew capsule

Booster apogee: 347,188 feet above ground level / 350,835 feet over sea level (105 km AGL / 106 km MSL)

Time spent on mission: 10:10

Maximum rate of ascent: 2,233 mph (3,595 km/h)

July 20, 2021 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin)

During an interview with MSNBC after landing, Bezos marveled at the Earth’s fragile atmosphere.

“When you see it from orbit, you can’t imagine how thin the atmosphere is,” Bezos added. “We live in it, and it appears to be enormous—it appears that this atmosphere is vast, and we may ignore it and mistreat it.”

However, once in space and viewing the environment from a different viewpoint, “you realize how small and delicate it is,” he continued.

“All heavy industry, all harmful industry, must be sent to space. And keep Earth as the lovely gem of a world it is,” Bezos remarked.

Bezos stated that the type of shift he proposes will take “decades and decades.”

“However, you must begin,” he stated. “Small steps lead to big things.”

Bezos described the trip as “wonderful” and “tough to put into words” during a brief reflection, while his brother regarded it as “quite unique” and a “lifelong dream come true.”

Bezos stated, “It was a great mission.”

Last month, Bezos and his brother announced their participation in New Shepard’s voyage. Bezos said in an Instagram post on June 7 said the trip has been a dream of his since he was five years old.

According to Blue Origin, the spaceship was named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space. The launch of New Shepard also falls on the anniversary of the 1969 Apollo mission. This is a condensed version of the information.