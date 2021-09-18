Notre-Dame De Paris Is Almost Completely Restored.

After months of arduous effort to safeguard the edifice, France’s Notre-Dame cathedral is finally ready to undertake restoration work, more than two years after a fire damaged the cultural icon. Authorities say the church will reopen in 2024.

On April 15, 2019, the huge mediaeval edifice survived the conflagration, but the spire collapsed and much of the roof was damaged.

Until now, the priority had been to make the cathedral safe before restoration work could begin, which included the difficult effort of removing 40,000 pieces of scaffolding that had been destroyed in the fire.

“The cathedral is standing firm on its pillars, its walls are sturdy, and everything is holding together,” said Jean-Louis Georgelin, the chairman of the public organization in charge of the cathedral’s reconstruction.

“We are adamant about winning the 2024 battle and reopening our cathedral in 2024. It will be an honor for France to do so, and we will do so because we are all working toward the same goal.”

Despite delays caused by the pandemic and the lead that spread during the fire, the goal is to have the first complete service in the cathedral on April 16, 2024, five years after the fire.

Authorities will now issue a request for tenders in order to identify the companies who will perform the restoration work.

Later this month, the cathedral’s inner walls and floors will undergo a “thorough cleaning treatment.”

The iconic Grand Organ of Notre-Dame is already being restored, with its 8,000 pipes being removed and delivered to organ builders across France.

According to Georgelin, the former commander of France’s armed forces who was selected by President Emmanuel Macron to oversee rebuilding operations, it is projected to be put back together in October 2023.