‘Nothing Left’: Bread is scarce in Lebanon’s crisis-stricken country.

As Lebanon’s economic collapse creates increasing shortages, especially over bread, Michael Hamati emerged from a long line at a Beirut bakery, sweat dripping from his brow.

“There’s nothing left in this country,” the 72-year-old complained, as scores of people waited their turn behind him in the sweltering heat.

Early Friday morning, Lebanese swarmed to bakeries, eager for affordable bread in a country where fuel and medicine are already in limited supply.

The rush occurred after Lebanon’s central bank said on Wednesday that it could no longer afford to subsidize petrol.

According to the World Bank, the country, which has been wracked by political unrest since 2019, has also been hammered by the worst global economic crisis in 150 years.

At least 78 percent of the population of more than six million people lives in poverty, and enterprises are barely surviving.

On the black market, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value against the dollar in less than two years.

Many bakeries have already shuttered because they can no longer afford the escalating cost of gasoline required to run private generators during the 20-hour-per-day power outages.

Those that have remained open have rationed output to make the state-subsidized flour last longer, resulting in retail and supermarket shortages.

Hamati arrived early in the morning at a Beirut bakery, anticipating a long wait.

“This is my very first visit to this bakery. He told AFP, “There isn’t any bread left in stores.”

“Is there anything left in Lebanon at all?” He inquired.

Since the beginning of the summer, Lebanon has been engulfed in a fuel crisis, with importers blaming shortages on the government’s failure to activate credit lines to pay imports.

Authorities have accused distributors of stockpiling supplies in order to resell it on the illegal market or across the Syrian border at higher prices.

“Bakeries don’t have the means to obtain fuel oil… and we don’t know if we’ll get any” from the government, according to Ali Ibrahim, the head of the bakery owners’ syndicate.

“They only give us enough for two days, despite the fact that bakeries and mills should receive enough for a month.”

Jacques al-Khoury appeared stressed as he sought to organize a line of dozens of people waiting for bread outside his bakery in Beirut’s Nabaa district.

The line began at 3:00 a.m., right as he began baking for the day.

The line began at 3:00 a.m., right as he began baking for the day.

"Every bakery in this neighborhood.