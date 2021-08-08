Norwich’s preparations are in disarray as their best player is a doubt for Liverpool.

COVID and Injuries

Norwich City are in a tight position ahead of their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Saturday due to 19 difficulties.

On Carrow Road, Daniel Farke’s team will face the Reds, but star man Todd Cantwell may not be available.

The 23-year-old English midfielder was absent from Norwich’s pre-season defeat to Newcastle United yesterday, and the Canaries’ manager did little to allay suspicions that he would miss the team’s first encounter of the season.

“He rolled his ankle and strained the ligament in his ankle. However, we scanned it this morning and found it to be in good condition. “We’ll have to see how it develops,” Farke added.

Cantwell was another player that starred for Norwich during their poor 2019/20 Premier League season, with Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki.

Despite failing to save his team from relegation, the skilled midfielder scored six Premier League goals and added two assists.

Norwich bounced back from relegation in spectacular fashion last season, winning the Championship with 97 points.

However, returning to the top flight has already proven difficult.

The Canaries have been battling with a COVID outbreak inside the squad in addition to the Cantwell setback.

Norwich’s pre-season preparations have been hampered as a result, and friendlies against Sheffield United and Coventry City have had to be canceled.

Grant Hanley, Onel Hernandez, Jordan Hugill, Przemyslaw Placheta, Bali Mumba, and Milot Rashica were all absent from yesterday’s defeat to Newcastle due to being in isolation.