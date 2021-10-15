Norway’s Bow-and-Arrow Attacker faces a detention hearing.

On Friday, a Norwegian judge will make a decision in a custody hearing for a man who confessed to a deadly bow-and-arrow attack that police believe was most likely a terror strike.

Emotions were still running high in Kongsberg, a sleepy hamlet in southeastern Norway, where residents gathered for a candlelit memorial 24 hours after the attack that killed five people and injured three others.

Kristine Johansen, a 29-year-old teacher, told AFP, “We’re a tiny town and we need to be there for each other.”

Espen Andersen Brathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who converted to Islam and is suspected of being radicalized, has been identified by police.

He admitted to killing five people and injured three others near Kongsberg on Wednesday, using a bow and arrows and other unknown weapons before being apprehended by police.

Prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told AFP, “We would prefer to hold him in detention for at least four weeks.”

Brathen was not expected to be present when the Kongsberg court made its decision.

“I believe he will most likely not appear,” Svane Mathiassen said, adding that Brathen had not objected to his imprisonment.

Given the nature of the attack with primitive weapons, the fact that he attacked his victims at random, and the fact that red flags had been raised about his prospective radicalization, investigators looked to be considering the case as a terror attack.

“There is no doubt that the actual crime looks to be an act of terror,” Hans Sverre Sjovold, the chief of Norway’s intelligence service PST, said at a news conference on Thursday. “However, it is critical that the inquiry continue and that we discover the purpose of the suspect.”

The likelihood of mental illness has not been ruled out by authorities.

“This is someone who has been in and out of the health system for quite some time,” Sjovold explained.

Brathen’s psychological evaluation began on Thursday, according to Svane Mathiassen.

She estimated that the evaluation would take “a couple of months” to complete.

PST, which is in charge of Norway’s anti-terrorism measures, was aware of the suspect, but few specifics about why have surfaced.

“Previously, there were concerns about radicalization,” police officer Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters.

Those reports were made before this year, and the police had investigated them at the time.

Brathen had previously been the subject of two court orders, according to Norwegian media, including a restraining order against him involving two close family members after threatening to kill one of them.