Norway’s assailant has been referred to mental health services due of concerns about his mental health.

The prosecution announced Friday that the man who killed five people with a bow and arrow attack in Norway this week has been handed over to mental health services, fueling concerns about his mental state.

“After a review of his health condition, he was turned over to health services on Thursday evening,” prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told AFP.

There are questions concerning the attacker’s mental state and whether he can be held legally responsible for his conduct.

Espen Andersen Brathen, a Danish citizen, turned to Islam and is thought to have become radicalized. He has admitted to the murders.

On Thursday, a mental evaluation began, which was expected to last many months.

Meanwhile, a court will determine whether or not to detain Brathen later on Friday. The prosecution has requested that he be held for four weeks, the first two of which will be spent in isolation.

According to the prosecutor, if the judge agrees the prosecution’s motion, he will not be imprisoned but rather held in medical care.

While police have stated that the attack was most likely a terror attack, mental health issues have not been ruled out.

“There is no doubt that the actual crime looks to be an act of terror,” Hans Sverre Sjovold, the chief of Norway’s intelligence service PST, said at a news conference on Thursday. “However, it is critical that the inquiry continue and that we discover the purpose of the suspect.”

“This is someone who has been in and out of the health system for quite some time,” Sjovold explained.

Before police were able to apprehend him, he admitted to killing five people and wounded three others in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg, using a bow and arrows and other unreported weapons.

PST, which is in charge of Norway’s anti-terrorism measures, was aware of the suspect, but few specifics about why have surfaced.

“Previously, there were concerns about radicalization,” police officer Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters.

Those reports were made before this year, and the police had investigated them at the time.

Brathen had previously been the subject of two court orders, according to Norwegian media, including a restraining order against him regarding two close family members after threatening to kill one of them, and a 2012 conviction for burglary and obtaining narcotics.

Brathen allegedly released a video to social media in 2017 in which he issued a “warning” and professed his Muslim faith, according to local media.

When he killed four ladies, Brathen is thought to have acted alone. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.