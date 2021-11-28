North Peru is shaken by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake.

On Sunday, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake slammed northern Peru, demolishing structures including a church tower, wounding at least ten people, and spreading shockwaves across the region.

According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru, the severe quake struck at 5:52 a.m. (1052 GMT) at a depth of 131 kilometers (81 miles).

At least ten individuals were hurt, according to Civil Defense officials, and numerous homes were destroyed.

The earthquake also wreaked havoc in Ecuador.

The epicenter was 98 kilometers east of Santa Maria de Nieva, a small Peruvian village in the Peruvian Amazon, a sparsely populated region inhabited by Amazonian indigenous people.

“The movement has been enormous,” Hector Requejo, the town’s mayor, told RPP radio. Some wood and adobe structures, he added, had collapsed.

In the Amazon’s La Jalca area, a 14-meter (45-foot) tower of a colonial-era church collapsed.

There were widespread power outages reported.

The quake was felt in over half of the country, encompassing coastal and Andean regions, as well as Lima, the capital.

“We’ve all taken to the streets; we’re really afraid,” Lucia, a listener from the northern town of Chota, told RPP radio.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo tweeted, “All my solidarity with the people of Amazonas in the face of the severe earthquake.” “You are not alone, brothers,” says the narrator. He stated that he has ordered “urgent actions” from all relevant ministries. The tremor was felt with less strength in Lima, more than 1,000 kilometers south of the epicenter, but it persisted long enough for some people to take to the streets.

Following the quake, no tsunami warning was issued by US observers.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake had jolted the Peruvian capital, which has a population of 10 million people, just hours before.

After the first quake, which struck west of Callao, Lima’s neighboring harbor, there were no injuries.

Because Peru is positioned in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of significant seismic activity that spans along the west coast of the American continent, it is jolted by at least 400 detectable earthquakes every year.

On August 15, 2007, a massive 7.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Peru’s central coast, killing around 500 people.