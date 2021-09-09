North Korea’s Olympic Committee has been “suspended” for failing to attend the Tokyo Olympics, according to IOC President Bach.

North Korea’s National Olympic Committee has been suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until the end of 2022, according to IOC President Thomas Bach.

The ban extends to the forthcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“The Olympic Committee of the People’s Republic of Korea was the only NOC that did not participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. As a result of this unilateral action, the IOC executive board decided to suspend the NOC till the end of 2022,” Bach said during a press conference.

North Korea was the only NOC out of over 200 to opt out of the postponed 2020 Games in Japan.

As a result, they broke one of the Olympic Charter’s key precepts, which states that “each NOC is required to participate in the Olympic Games by sending athletes.”

Their refusal occurred after they had previously rejected all of the IOC’s proposals on coronavirus safety protocols, including the distribution of vaccines, until the very last minute, according to an IOC statement.

It said that the North Koreans had been given strong warnings about the ramifications of boycotting the Summer Games for the first time since Seoul in 1988.

If a North Korean athlete qualifies for the Beijing Olympics, Bach stated the IOC will make “an appropriate judgment in due course.”

With the suspension, the IOC’s support, which had been withheld owing to international sanctions, will be permanently blocked.

During the ban, the impoverished isolated state that competed in the last Winter Games, held across the Korean border in Pyeongchang in 2018, will be denied any help from the IOC.