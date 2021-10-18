North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ranks third among the world’s wealthiest presidents.

Government officials aren’t usually the first people who come to mind when discussing the world’s wealthiest people, but some of the world’s leaders, past and present, have net worths in the billions.

Former President Donald Trump is still the first billionaire president in American history, with a net worth of $2.5 billion according to Forbes. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, is estimated to be worth $9 million and receives an annual salary of $400,000 during his tenure in the White House.

Despite his vast wealth, Trump is not among the world’s top five wealthiest presidents, both past and present. Using Celebrity Net Worth as a guide, find out who the highest-paid leaders are.

Meles Zenawi was Ethiopia’s president from 1991 to 1995, then served as the country’s prime minister from 1995 until his death in August 2012. He was hailed as one of Africa’s most literate and bold-minded leaders, having earned an MBA from Open University in the United Kingdom and a masters of science in economics from Erasmus University in the Netherlands.

He established the multi-party political system and the private press in the country, as well as lowering child mortality rates, during his stint as president and prime minister. He was also instrumental in the development of the African Union’s policy on climate change.

Zenawi’s net worth was estimated to be around $3 billion at the time of his death in 2012.

Kim Jong-il succeeded his father, Kim Il-sung, as supreme leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) after the elder Kim died in 1994.

He was also the chairman of North Korea’s National Defense Commission, the general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), and the supreme commander of the Korean People’s Army, the world’s fourth-largest standing army.

Kim Jong-il died of a suspected heart attack in December 2011 after suffering two strokes in 2008. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he had a reputed $4 billion net worth at the time of his death.

Kim Jong-un, 37, is North Korea’s current supreme leader, succeeding his father Kim Jong-il in 2011.

His older brother, Kim Jong-nam, was the front-runner to succeed their father until he was arrested in Japan in 2001 upon arrival at Narita International Airport for attempting to enter the country with a forged passport.

South Korea and the United States conducted a joint inquiry, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.