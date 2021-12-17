North Korean leader Kim Jong Un executed seven people for watching and selling K-pop videos, according to reports.

According to a recent report, North Korea has executed at least seven people for watching or selling K-pop videos.

The executions took conducted throughout the last decade under Kim Jong Un’s rule, according to reports by a South Korean human rights group.

The Transitional Justice Working Group’s lengthy study, titled “Mapping Killings Under Kim Jong-Un,” concluded that the seven people’s indulgence in K-pop was the reason for their murder. As a warning to others, some of the people were executed in public. Victims’ relatives were allegedly made to witness the brutal punishments.

The incidents came to light with the help of 638 defectors who cooperated with the report’s authors.

According to the report, six of the seven executions took place in Hyesan between 2012 and 2014.

According to sources, Kim Jong Un initiated a clandestine anti-K-pop campaign in June, with the goal of imposing tougher sanctions on individuals found listening to the popular South Korean music genre.

According to The New York Times, the leader also referred to South Korean culture as a “vicious cancer” that has contaminated the “attire, hairstyles, speeches, and actions” of young people in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Following his father’s death in December 2011, Kim Jong Un ascended to the throne.

This isn’t the first time that such killings have been reported in North Korea.

Pyongyang has long been accused of deploying state-sanctioned assassinations to terrorize its people. In the past, Kim Jong Un is said to have executed prominent advisors, including his uncle Jang Song Thaek in 2013.

The same non-profit South Korean organization analyzed satellite imagery and gathered testimonies from 23 people who had been publicly executed. According to the defactors, executions were carried out at highly watched locations.

“North Korea appears to have been selectively selecting locations away from the border area to carry out these killings in recent years,” the NGO said.

“To prevent knowledge of public executions from seeping outside the country, tighter monitoring and control of the assembled crowd at these occasions is being implemented.”

“Our findings show that, in response to growing international scrutiny, the Kim (Jong Un) administration is paying more attention to human rights issues.”