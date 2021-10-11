North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claims that the United States is the “root cause” of tensions.

North Korea’s nuclear-armed leader, Kim Jong Un, has blamed tensions on the peninsula on the United States, according to state media.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, he claimed in an opening statement at a defense show that the US is the “main cause” of instability.

Pyongyang is subject to a slew of international sanctions for its outlawed nuclear and ballistic missile programs, both of which have advanced rapidly under Kim.

Pyongyang claims it needs its weapons to defend itself from a US invasion, and in 2017 it tested missiles capable of reaching the entire continental US and carried off by far its most powerful nuclear explosion to date.

The Biden administration has claimed numerous times that it has no hostile intentions toward North Korea, but Kim said at the “Self-Defense 2021” expo, “I am extremely curious if there are people or countries who believe that.”

According to KCNA, he continued, “There is no justification in their behavior for believing it is not hostile.”

Kim’s speech comes after the North launched a long-range cruise missile and a hypersonic weapon in recent weeks.

At the attention-getting Singapore meeting in 2018, Kim became the first North Korean leader to meet a sitting US president.

However, since a second summit in Hanoi the following year collapsed over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be ready to give up in exchange, the negotiations process has effectively come to a halt.

In its efforts to achieve denuclearization, the Biden administration has stated that it is willing to meet with North Korean officials at any time or place, without preconditions.

Seoul and Washington are security partners, with Washington stationing roughly 28,500 troops in the South to defend it against its neighbor, which invaded it in 1950.

In August, the South and the US conducted joint military exercises. Pyongyang is constantly enraged by the wargames, which it dismisses as invasion rehearsals.

The South has been beefing up its military capabilities, announcing the successful test of its first submarine-launched ballistic missile in September as well as the unveiling of a supersonic cruise missile.

According to Kim, the South’s “unrestricted and hazardous attempts to enhance military power are undermining the military balance on the Korean peninsula and generating military instability and danger.”