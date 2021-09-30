North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls the US offer of talks a “petty trick.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described a US offer of discussion as a “petty trick” and accused the Obama administration of maintaining a hostile stance toward his nuclear-armed country, according to state media.

Since the failure of a 2019 Hanoi summit between Kim and then-President Donald Trump over sanctions relief and what North Korea would be ready to give up in exchange, talks between Pyongyang and Washington have practically come to a halt.

The US has consistently offered to meet North Korean delegates anywhere, at any time, without preconditions, under Biden’s leadership, while stating that it will seek denuclearization.

According to the official KCNA news agency, Kim described the pronouncements as “no more than a petty tactic for fooling the international community and masking its hostile deeds.”

In a lengthy address to the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA), North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, Kim said the new administration was continuing to pursue “military threats” and a “hostile policy” as before, “but adopts more clever tactics and techniques in doing so,” he said.

Pyongyang has been essentially idling in recent months, assessing the Biden administration and concentrating on domestic matters.

It has been enforcing a strict self-imposed blockade to protect itself from the coronavirus pandemic since early last year, with the economy suffering and trade with important partner China reducing to a trickle as a result.

However, Kim’s statement was the latest in a string of international-scale acts this month.

North Korea tested a hypersonic gliding missile last week, and it stated earlier this month that it had successfully shot a long-range cruise missile during a scaled-down military show.

Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions, and as a result, Pyongyang is subject to a slew of international penalties.

The US criticized the launch this week, but claimed it “harbours no hostile intent toward the DPRK” – the North’s official name – in response to Kim’s remarks.

In a statement, a State Department official reiterated the invitation, saying, “We are willing to meet with the DPRK without preconditions.”

“We anticipate a favourable response from the DPRK to our outreach.”

According to diplomatic sources, the UN Security Council will conduct an emergency meeting on North Korea on Thursday at the request of the US, France, and the UK.

North Korea has demonstrated no readiness to hand over its armament, which it claims it requires to protect itself against an invasion by the United States.

