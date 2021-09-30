North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls the US dialogue offer a “facade.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described a US offer of discussion as a “facade” and accused the Obama administration of maintaining a hostile stance toward his nuclear-armed country, according to state media.

Since the failure of the Hanoi summit between Kim and then-President Donald Trump over sanctions relief and what the North would be ready to give up in exchange, talks between Pyongyang and Washington have practically come to a halt.

Under Biden’s leadership, the US has consistently offered to meet with North Korean officials anywhere, at any time, and without preconditions, while maintaining its commitment to denuclearization.

According to the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper, Kim described the declarations as “nothing more than a veneer to hide their deception and hostile activities, and an extension of hostile policy from previous administrations.”

In a lengthy presentation to the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA), the North’s one-party parliament, he warned that “the US military threat and hostile policies towards us have not altered at all, but have gotten more cunning” under the current administration.

In recent months, North Korea has primarily been biding its time as it assesses the Biden administration and focuses on domestic matters.

It has been enforcing a strict self-imposed blockade to protect itself from the coronavirus pandemic since early last year, with the economy suffering and trade with important partner China reducing to a trickle as a result.

However, Kim’s statement was the latest in a string of international-scale acts this month.

It tested a hypersonic gliding missile this week, and it said earlier this month that it had successfully fired a long-range cruise missile after performing a scaled-down military parade.

The North’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions, and as a result, it is subject to a slew of international sanctions.

The US has criticized this week’s launch, but its North Korean envoy, Sung Kim, has maintained the offer of negotiations as recently as Wednesday.

He told reporters, “We are strongly committed to finding a diplomatic solution to finish the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.” “That hasn’t changed in the slightest.

“We made a number of approaches to the DPRK and requested talks on a variety of themes, but we haven’t received a response yet, and we expect to do so soon.”

According to diplomatic sources, the UN Security Council will conduct an emergency meeting on North Korea on Thursday at the request of the US, France, and the UK.

North Korea has yet to appear. Brief News from Washington Newsday.