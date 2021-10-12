North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blames tensions on the United States.

As he launched an exhibition showing his nuclear-armed country’s armaments, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed the US for tensions on the peninsula and accused the South of hypocrisy, according to official media.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, he added in an address to the “Self-Defense 2021” show that the US’s “wrong judgment and conduct” meant instability could not be resolved.

Pyongyang is subject to a slew of international sanctions for its outlawed nuclear and ballistic missile programs, both of which have advanced rapidly under Kim.

In 2017, it conducted its most powerful nuclear explosion to date and tested missiles capable of reaching the whole continental United States. Pyongyang claims it requires its weapons to defend itself against an invasion by the United States.

North Korea, according to analysts, is attempting to normalize its nuclear status.

Although the Biden administration has said repeatedly that it has no hostile intentions against Pyongyang, Kim stated: “We have no reason to believe them based on their actions.

According to KCNA, he said, “I wonder if there is any individual or state who believes in this assertion, and if there is, I am curious to know who they are.”

He stressed, though, that North Korea’s weapons were for self-defense, not for any one country.

Kim was photographed at the exhibition in front of the massive intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that was unveiled at a night-time military parade last year, according to official media.

Large photo portraits of the leader in military uniform hung in the exhibition hall, and he was seen smoking with senior officials and officers.

His remarks come after North Korea tested a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and a hypersonic bomb in recent weeks.

At a high-profile Singapore meeting in 2018, Kim became the first North Korean leader to meet a sitting US president.

However, since a second summit in Hanoi the following year collapsed over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be ready to give up in exchange, the negotiations process has effectively come to a halt.

In its efforts to achieve denuclearization, the Biden administration has stated that it is willing to meet with North Korean officials at any time or place, without preconditions.

According to Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University, Kim’s words and the show itself were intended to defend Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs as “part of its right to self-defense.”

