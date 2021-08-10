North Korea vows to strengthen strike capabilities as Kim Jong Un’s sister blasts US drills.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea’s dictatorial ruler Kim Jong Un, has called South Korean defense officials “treasonous” for participating in a “dangerous” joint military drill with the US.

In response, the North promised to expand its nuclear strike capabilities in a statement released on Tuesday.

Military drills like these, which happen twice a year on average, have long been a source of friction between Pyongyang, Seoul, and Washington. North Korea considers them to be war drills, but South Korea and the United States have stated that they are merely for defensive purposes.

In a statement provided by KCNA, North Korea’s official news agency, she stated, “I take this occasion to express my strong apologies for the treacherous treatment of the South Korean authorities.”

“We will increase the deterrence of absolute capacity to cope with the ever-increasing military threats from the United States,” Kim Yo Jong stated in the statement.

North Korea promised to “strengthen pre-emptive attack capabilities” in a separate news release distributed by KCNA.

In a statement released Tuesday, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said, “We will not jump to conclusions and will keep an eye on North Korea’s attitude while preparing for all conceivable possibilities.”

“Nothing has changed about our intention to work in lockstep with our ROK allies on [a]training program that enhances and keeps that readiness strong,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a Monday press conference, a day before Kim Yo Jong’s statement.

The White House has been approached for further comment by this publication.

Kim Yo Jong’s comments came amid a minor improvement in North-South relations since late July, following a series of personal letters from Kim Jong Un to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Previously, during a time of rising tensions that began in June of last year, or about 14 months ago, the two counties had not communicated.

South Korean authorities have been calling for the regular military drills with the US to be postponed in order to allow discussion between the South and the North to continue, while Moon has been working to improve relations with the North.

“Despite the environment (here), postponing the military exercise may be unavoidable. This is a condensed version of the information.