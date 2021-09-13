North Korea successfully tests a long-range cruise missile, according to state media.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday local time, North Korea successfully tested a “new type” of long-range cruise missile this weekend.

KCNA stated that the missiles hit their objectives after flying for 7,590 seconds and 930 miles above the isolated country’s land and water during tests conducted on September 11 and 12. The missiles had been in development for two years prior to the test.

“The weapon system operation was confirmed to be excellent in terms of efficiency and practicality,” KCNA said, adding that the new missiles have “strategic significance in terms of possessing another effective deterrence means for more reliably guaranteeing the security of our state and strongly containing hostile forces’ military maneuvers.”

In March, North Korea conducted two ballistic missile tests in less than a week, which were largely interpreted as a message to the Biden administration. The joint chiefs of staff of South Korea reported at the time that North Korea fired two short-range missiles from the ground that went roughly 280 miles and hit an altitude of 37 miles.

Denuclearization negotiations have been stuck since 2019, and Pyongyang has continued to accuse the United States and South Korea of pursuing “hostile” policies against the isolated country.

South Korea’s foreign ministry announced on Friday that it will meet with representatives from North Korea, the United States, and Japan to discuss ways to end the protracted denuclearization dispute.

In a statement, Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea’s special representative for peace and security affairs, said, “The three countries are expected to have in-depth discussions on ways to promote cooperation to stabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula and resume the peninsula peace process at an early date.”

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un was pictured at a parade on Thursday appearing energized and leaner than in previous public appearances as the country grapples with the pandemic and US-led economic sanctions over its nuclear weapons program. Kim’s weight loss, according to experts, was due to his own attempts to better his physique rather than health problems.

The Biden administration has stated that it will pursue negotiation with North Korea, but has refused to relax sanctions. North Korea appears to have, according to a United Nations watchdog. This is a condensed version of the information.