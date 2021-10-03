North Korea slams the United Nations for holding a meeting on its missile test.

North Korea lambasted the United Nations Security Council on Sunday for convening an emergency meeting in response to the country’s recent missile launches, accusing the members of playing with a “time-bomb.”

Pyongyang announced on Friday that it had successfully launched an anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a string of tension-inducing moves by the nuclear-armed state, which had been waiting since the January change in US administrations.

It launched a long-range cruise missile in September, and it tested a hypersonic gliding vehicle earlier this week, which the South Korean military claimed appeared to be in the early stages of development.

The tests prompted the United States, Britain, and France to summon an emergency meeting of UN Security Council member states on North Korea on Friday.

The meeting was supposed to take place on Thursday, but it was postponed. It lasted a little more than an hour and finished with no remark.

Pyongyang, meanwhile, was enraged, calling it a “wanton intrusion” on its sovereignty and a “severe unforgivable provocation.”

“Demanding that we abandon our right to self-defense is an expression of its intention not to recognize the DPRK as a sovereign state,” said Jo Chol Su, director of the foreign ministry’s Department of International Organizations, abbreviating the country’s official name.

In a statement reported by the official KCNA news agency, he continued, “I voice my concerns over the fact that the UNSC entertained itself with the dangerous “time-bomb” this time.”

North Korea has a long history of conducting weapons tests as part of a well-coordinated strategy to achieve its goals.

Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, described Washington’s repeated offers of talks without restrictions as a “petty deception,” accusing the Biden administration of continuing its predecessors’ “hostile strategy.”

The US has consistently stated its willingness to meet with North Korean representatives under President Joe Biden, while also stating that it will seek denuclearization.