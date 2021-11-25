North Korea prohibits citizens from wearing leather coats in order to prevent citizens from imitating Kim’s style–Report.

Residents in North Korea are reportedly being prohibited from wearing leather trench coats, claiming that doing so is disrespectful to the country’s leader Kim Jong Un’s fashion tastes.

The information was first reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA), a US government-funded private non-profit news organization, on Wednesday, citing North Korean sources. Kim wore a leather trench coat for the first time on television in 2019, despite the fact that leather jackets have been seen in Korean films since at least the early 2000s. Sources informed RFA that they have remained popular in the country since then.

Real leather jackets were initially imported from China and purchased by North Korea’s elite, before coat makers imported synthetic leather and produced them domestically at a lower cost.

In the hermit kingdom, leather coats are incredibly expensive. According to RFA, real leather coats cost around 170,000 won ($34), while fake leather coats cost around 80,000 won. Those rates are in comparison to the average monthly wage in North Korea in 2018, which was roughly 4,000 won.

According to an unidentified citizen of Pyongsong in the South Pyongan province, north of Pyongyang, a subsequent TV appearance by Kim in a leather trench coat in January boosted the leather with ladies, a new demographic.

“The Highest Dignity [Kim Jong Un] and all the high-ranking officials were shown wearing leather coats during the military parade at the 8th Party Congress in January this year,” the insider claimed.

Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong, as well as several other powerful ladies, were among the other leather-clad officials, according to the source.

According to the source, private apparel merchants sought trading firm executives to import synthetic leather in September after the coats were recognized as a “symbol of authority.”

“They imitated the design of the Highest Dignity’s and officials’ leather coats, and now they’re being sold in the marketplace,” the insider claimed.

According to the source, Pyongsong police have recently begun taking coats from vendors and those who wear them in public.

“Young men argue, claiming that they paid for the coats themselves and that there is no reason to take them away,” the source claimed.

“In response to the allegations, the police claim that dressing up as the Highest Dignity is a ‘impure trend must be challenged.’ This is a condensed version of the information.