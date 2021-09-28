North Korea launches a ‘missile’ and asserts its right to conduct weapons tests.

Nuclear-armed The South’s military reported North Korea fired a short-range missile into the sea on Tuesday, while Pyongyang’s UN representative insisted Pyongyang had an unquestionable right to test its weapons.

According to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the projectile was fired from the northern province of Jagang into waters off the east coast, and a Japanese defence ministry spokesperson told AFP it “appears to be a ballistic missile.”

“Nobody can reject the right to self-defence for the DPRK,” Pyongyang’s UN ambassador Kim Song told the United Nations General Assembly in New York less than an hour later.

It’s the latest in a string of contradictory statements from Pyongyang, which comes just days after Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, floated the idea of an inter-Korean summit.

She stressed, however, on “impartiality” and reciprocal respect, and urged the South to “stop spitting an impudent remark.”

She slammed the South Korean and US condemnation of the North’s military progress as “double standards,” while the allies build up their own capabilities.

Pyongyang’s latest launch was blasted by Washington as a “threat” to Pyongyang’s neighbors and the world community.

In a statement, the US State Department declared, “This launch is in violation of several UN Security Council Resolutions,” adding, “Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains unwavering.”

In recent days, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has only a few months remaining in office, reaffirmed his long-standing calls for a formal declaration of an end to the Korean War at the United Nations General Assembly.

In 1950, the North invaded the South, and hostilities ended three years later with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two countries nominally still at odds.

Pyongyang is subject to a number of international sanctions as a result of its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development programs.

Ambassador Kim Song stated in his own General Assembly statement that North Korea has the right to “develop, test, manufacture, and possess” weapons systems comparable to those used by the South and its US partner.

“We are simply bolstering our national defense in order to protect ourselves and ensure the country’s security and peace,” he stated.

Pyongyang has already launched several missiles this month, including one with long-range cruise missiles and another with short-range ballistic missiles, according to the South’s military.

A submarine-launched ballistic missile was also successfully tested by Seoul. Brief News from Washington Newsday.