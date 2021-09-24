North Korea is willing to talk to South Korea and the United States provided both countries lift some sanctions.

North Korea has stated that it is open to resume negotiations with South Korea and the US provided both nations lift some of their severe economic sanctions against the country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, delivered a statement on Friday pledging to begin negotiations provided certain conditions are satisfied. Kim Yo Jong mentioned holding talks to draft an official proclamation ending the Korean War in her statement.

North Korea is aiming to covertly pressure Seoul into relaxing sanctions, according to Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University in South Korea, as South Korea pushes for an official declaration of the war’s end.

“It’s like North Korea stating it would welcome talks on an end-of-war declaration provided sanctions relief could be considered as well,” Nam said.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement came just days after North Korea conducted its first missile tests in six months, which some experts believe were intended to demonstrate that the country will continue to build up its weapons arsenal if US-led sanctions remain in place while nuclear diplomacy remains stalled.

She suggested the talks while referencing South Korean President Moon Jae-request in’s for a political declaration to end the 1950–1953 Korean War as a method to bring peace to the peninsula, which he made in an address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Smiling a forced smile, reading the declaration of the war’s end, and having photos taken may be necessary for some, but I believe they would hold no water and would achieve nothing, given the existing inequality, serious contradictions, and hostilities,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media.

She stated that North Korea is willing to engage “constructive” talks with South Korea to discuss how to restore and heal strained ties if the South ceases to provoke the North with hostile policies, implausible claims, and double standards.

The Unification Ministry of South Korea stated it is closely considering Kim Yo Jong’s statement. It stated that South Korea will continue to work to normalize relations with North Korea.

Following North Korea’s provocative series of nuclear and missile tests in 2016–2017, US-led sanctions have been tightened, and Kim Jong Un has claimed that sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic, and natural calamities are causing the country’s “worst-ever” crisis. This is a condensed version of the information.