North Korea is unknown to the WHO. China Offers Assistance to COVID-19 ‘Great Crisis’

So yet, the World Health Organization is ignorant of what North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un termed as a huge blunder that could jeopardize his country’s efforts to keep COVID-19 out of its closely guarded borders.

A WHO spokeswoman informed This website, “WHO is not aware of any information of a grave occurrence involving a failure in anti-epidemic efforts, other than those being reported by the media.”

“According to the most recent COVID-19 update from the government to WHO (as of June 24), no COVID-19 cases have been reported in DPR Korea,” the spokeswoman continued, using an acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Along with fellow Asian totalitarian Turkmenistan and the island states of Nauru, Tonga, and Tuvalu, North Korea is one of only five countries in the world with no COVID-19 cases.

However, worries have been expressed that Kim’s zero-case status may be jeopardized when he lashed out at officials at the ruling Korean Workers’ Party’s Eighth Central Committee Political Bureau’s second enlarged meeting earlier Wednesday, local time.

He “mentioned that senior officials in charge of important state affairs neglected the implementation of the Party’s important decisions on taking organizational, institutional, material, scientific, and technological measures as required by the prolonged state emergency epidemic prevention campaign associated with the worldwide health crisis,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim did not disclose the nature or breadth of the incident in issue, but he did point out the circumstances that he believes contributed to it.

“A major factor braking and hindering the implementation of the important tasks discussed and decided at the Party congress and plenary meetings is the lack of ability and irresponsibility of cadres,” he said, calling for a more ferocious Party-wide campaign against ideological faults and all kinds of negative elements exposed among the cadres.

Previous COVID-19 scares have occurred in North Korea, and media stories citing unnamed sources had surfaced. This is a condensed version of the information.