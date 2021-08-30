North Korea is suspected of restarting a nuclear reactor in order to produce plutonium for weapons.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes North Korea is restarting its primary nuclear reactor to manufacture plutonium, which can be used to develop nuclear bombs, according to the Associated Press.

In a report released Friday, the United Nations referred to the 5-megawatt reactor at the isolated country’s main nuclear plant in Yongbyon. Although the IAEA was forbidden from inspecting North Korea’s nuclear facilities, including the Yongbyon complex, in 2009, the agency says it monitors nuclear activities there using satellite photos and open-source data.

According to the Associated Press, “there have been signals, including the release of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor” since early July 2021.

North Korea’s nuclear activities “continue to be a source for great worry,” according to the report. Furthermore, the latest signs of the 5-megawatt reactor’s and radiochemical laboratory’s activities are highly concerning.”

The IAEA’s annual report comes as North Korea publicly threatens to expand its nuclear arsenal, after years of dormant nuclear negotiations with the US.

According to the study, Yongbyon’s radiochemical laboratory was operational from mid-February to early July this year. This duration of operation, it claimed, is consistent with prior North Korean reprocessing campaigns of radioactive fuel discharged from the reactor. The laboratory is a facility that extracts plutonium from spent fuel rods that have been taken from reactors.

The Yongbyon facility also produces highly enriched uranium, which is another important nuclear fuel source. Although regular vehicular movements were recorded, the IAEA assessment stated that “there were indications, for a period of time, that the purported centrifuge enrichment plant was not in operation.”

For decades, the complex, which North Korea refers to as “the heart” of its nuclear program and research, has been a source of international anxiety. It’s unclear how much weapons-grade plutonium or highly enriched uranium was produced and stored at Yongbyon.

During a meeting with then-President Donald Trump in early 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to demolish the entire complex provided he received massive sanctions relief. The Americans, on the other hand, rejected Kim's offer because it was only a partial surrender.