North Korea is most likely the perpetrator of the cyberattack on the South Korean Atomic Energy Institute.

According to a press release issued by KAERI on Friday, North Korea is the most likely culprit in a cyberattack on the South Korean Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) last month, which was caused by a vulnerability in the virtual private network (VPN) system.

On May 14, many unauthorized IP addresses gained access to the KAERI internal network, according to Ha Tae-keung, a South Korean Representative and member of the parliamentary intelligence committee. After the attempt was identified on May 31, the think tank stated it blocked the attackers’ IP address and updated the security system.

The news announcement stated, “It has been established that a hacking accident occurred at the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, and government authorities are presently investigating.”

When the incident was first uncovered by South Korean news site Sisa Journal, the institute was chastised for originally denying the attack. In a press release, KAERI apologized for the denial, claiming that the statement was issued by error because the damage had not been validated.

In a press release, KAERI added, “The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute apologizes for raising public worry as a result of this hacking event.”

According to the institution and Ha, one of the IP addresses was traced back to the infamous North Korean cyber espionage group Kimsuky.

“If the state’s critical nuclear energy technologies have been disclosed to North Korea, it might be the country’s largest security breach, on par with the North’s 2016 hacking attack on the military ministry,” Ha added during the press conference.

IssueMakersLab, a cybersecurity organization based in Seoul, conducted the investigation on Thursday. Kimsuky’s address was found to be the same as the one used to attack COVID-19 vaccine developers in South Korea last year.

“In 2011, Kimsuky was recognized as a hacking gang. We’ve been keeping an eye on their repeated hacking attempts against South Korean government organizations and businesses,” Simon Choi, the head of IssueMakersLab, told ABC News.

“Kimsuky focuses its intelligence collecting activities on foreign policy and national security matters connected to the Korean peninsula, nuclear policy, and sanctions,” according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA). Kimsuky also targets think tanks and South Koreans, according to CISA. This is a condensed version of the information.