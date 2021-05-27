North Korea is in a “Do-or-Die Battle” with “Anti-Socialists,” according to Kim Jong Un.

In the face of US economic sanctions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to wage a “uncompromising combat” against anti-socialism, according to official media.

“The combat against anti-socialist and non-socialist actions is a do-or-die war to safeguard the working-class purity and lifeline of our kind of socialism,” Kim declared in a letter to attendees at a gathering of labor organizations this week, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Participants were also told to “firmly preserve the principle of creating everything needed for economic construction and people’s survival using our own raw and other materials,” according to Kim.

According to US insiders, President Joe Biden’s approach to North Korea will be a compromise between previous presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. The Biden administration’s latest strategy review on North Korea was regarded as “calibrated and sensible.” According to the Associated Press, Biden has not officially announced his strategy for North Korean sanctions or disarmament.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because of dramatically reduced commerce caused by coronavirus-induced border closures, US-led sanctions, and natural disasters last summer, Kim, who seized office in late 2011, has declared his country is in the “worst-ever” scenario. He has called for greater domestic unity and asked the US to end its antagonism toward North Korea, a clear allusion to the sanctions. If the United States’ enmity remains, he has threatened to expand his nuclear weapons.

Kim ordered the first short-range ballistic missile testing in a year in March. However, as Biden’s government prepares a new US policy on North Korea, he maintains a ban on long-range missile and nuclear tests, which would represent a direct threat to the US mainland.

Biden and Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, stated in a joint statement last week that the Biden administration’s North Korea policy review “takes a calibrated and practical approach that is open to and would explore negotiation” with North Korea. They also reaffirmed their commitment to “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Moon voiced his optimism that North Korea would respond positively after Biden announced the appointment of a new special envoy for North Korean affairs.

However, it is unclear whether the Biden administration has made contact with North Korea. This is a condensed version of the information.