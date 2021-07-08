North Korea is barring Chinese diplomats from entering the country and erecting border guard posts.

According to South Korea’s spy agency, North Korea is prohibiting Chinese diplomats from visiting the country and erecting guard stations and concrete structures along its shared border with China to prevent unlawful crossings. According to the Associated Press, the National Intelligence Agency briefed South Korean lawmakers secretly on North Korea’s efforts to prevent Chinese immigration into the nation on Thursday.

According to Ha Tae-keung, one of the lawmakers present at the briefing, the NIS also indicated that North Korea does not appear to have received any foreign COVID-19 vaccinations. There’s also no evidence that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has been vaccinated, according to Tae-keung.

North Korea was entitled to receive 1.9 million vaccine doses in the first half of 2021, according to COVAX, a United Nations-backed initiative for global vaccine distribution, but no shipments were requested.

The NIS has a shaky track record when it comes to reporting on North Korea, one of the world’s most secretive nations. According to some non-government analysts, Kim and his top deputies may have acquired immunizations through illicit routes.

According to the NIS, North Korea’s government is attempting to dispel any expectations among ordinary citizens that they will receive vaccines from abroad, and instead is urging them to increase their anti-virus vigilance. Another lawmaker, Kim Byung-kee, quoted the NIS as saying that the government is trying to dispel any expectations among ordinary citizens that they will receive vaccines from abroad.

As part of its anti-virus measures, he said North Korea is erecting guard posts and concrete buildings along its border with China to prevent illicit border crossings. North Korea, he said, isn’t even allowing diplomats from China, North Korea’s biggest friend and assistance donor, to enter the country.

Kim Jong Un recently chastised top authorities for “critical” shortcomings in coronavirus prevention, which he claimed resulted in a “grave calamity.” However, his administration continues to claim that it has a spotless record in preventing the virus from entering its territory, a claim that is widely disputed by foreign specialists.

North Korea told the World Health Organization last week that it had tested 31,794 people for the virus up until June 24 and that all of them had tested negative.

Kim has said in recent speeches that the country should prepare for long-term COVID-19 limitations, implying that the Korea isn't yet ready to reopen its borders.