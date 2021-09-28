North Korea fires a “unidentified projectile,” according to the South Korean military.

Nuclear-armed The South Korean military said Tuesday that North Korea fired a “unidentified projectile” into the sea off its east coast.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South were unable to provide any additional information at this time.

The projectile “appears to be a ballistic missile,” a Japanese defense ministry spokesman told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The launch is the latest in a string of contradictory messages from North Korea, coming just days after Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, floated the idea of an inter-Korean summit.

She stressed, however, on “impartiality” and reciprocal respect, and urged the South to “stop spitting an impudent remark.”

She slammed the South’s and the US’s condemnation of the North’s military developments as “double standards,” as the allies build up their own capabilities.

In recent days, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has only a few months remaining in office, reaffirmed his long-standing calls for a formal declaration of an end to the Korean War at the United Nations General Assembly.

In 1950, the North invaded the South, and hostilities ended three years later with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two countries nominally still at odds.

Pyongyang is subject to a number of international sanctions as a result of its banned nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Its UN representative claimed that the country had the right to test weapons.

“No one can reject the DPRK’s right to self-defense,” Kim Song told the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We are simply bolstering our national defense in order to protect ourselves and ensure the country’s security and peace.”

Pyongyang has already launched multiple missiles this month, including a long-range cruise missile and short-range ballistic missiles, according to the South’s military.

Seoul also successfully tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile, making it one of just a few countries with the advanced technology.

Since a 2019 meeting in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-President Donald Trump faltered over sanctions relief and what the North would be ready to give up in exchange, talks between Pyongyang and Washington have come to a halt.

Following this, the North has repeatedly chastised the South and its president Moon, and has destroyed a liaison office that Seoul had established on its side of the border.

“It appears that North Korea is testing Seoul’s sincerity in terms of its willingness to enhance inter-Korean relations – and to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.