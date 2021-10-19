North Korea Fires a ‘Possible Submarine Missile’ Into the Sea of Japan, according to live updates.

Following a recent round of weapons tests, North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile – believed to be designed for submarines – into South Korea’s eastern waters in the Sea of Japan.

The Japanese government promised to gather further information about the launch, claiming that North Korea fired two missiles near its territory, one of which was a new strong weapon shown in a military showcase earlier this year.

The Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has warned that North Korea plans to fire a long-range missile this year, posing a serious security threat to South Korea, Japan, and other US allies in eastern Asia.

