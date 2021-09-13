North Korea fires a new “long-range cruise missile,” according to KCNA.

North Korea tested a new “long-range cruise missile” over the weekend, according to state media, and the US said the nuclear-armed nation was threatening its neighbors and beyond.

A missile exiting one of five tubes on a launch vehicle in a ball of flame, as well as a missile in horizontal flight, were shown in pictures published in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

According to observers, such a missile would constitute a significant advancement in North Korean weapons capability, as it would be better able to circumvent defense systems and transport a payload across South Korea or Japan, both of which are US allies.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, the test launches took place on Saturday and Sunday.

According to KCNA, the missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) above North Korea and its territorial waters on two-hour flight trajectories that included figure-of-8 patterns.

The missile was described as a “strategic weapon of considerable significance” in the report, which also stated that the tests were successful and that the missile provided the country with “another powerful deterrence tool” against “hostile forces.”

International sanctions are in place on North Korea because of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, which it claims it needs to defend itself against a US invasion.

Pyongyang, on the other hand, is not prohibited from producing cruise missiles, which it has already tested.

According to Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University, the rocket “poses a significant threat” as described.

“If the North has miniaturized a nuclear warhead sufficiently, it can also be placed onto a cruise missile,” Park said.

“It’s extremely possible that future tests for the development of various weapons systems will be conducted.”

He said the launch was in response to joint military drills between South Korea and the United States last month.

However, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to visit Seoul on Tuesday, and Park noted, “By choosing cruise missiles, North Korea is attempting to avoid over-provoking the United States and China.”

The Middlebury Institute for International Studies’ Jeffrey Lewis tweeted that the suspected missiles could carry a warhead to targets “all over South Korea and Japan.”

He went on to say, “An intermediate-range land-attack cruise missile is a really dangerous capability for North Korea.”

“This is yet another device designed to fly beneath or around missile defense radars.”

The South Korean military, which is usually the first to report on North Korean missile testing, had made no announcements over the weekend.

They stated that they were analyzing the situation.

The US Indo-Pacific Command stated in a statement that the findings underscored North Korea’s “continued focus.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.