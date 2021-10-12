North Korea displays weapons and accuses the United States of being “hypocritical” and “hostile.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un displayed his arsenal of weaponry on Tuesday, vowing to build a “invincible” military in response to what he claims is the United States’ failure to follow through on its promise to demonstrate no hostile intent, according to state-run media.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim stated, “The US has constantly signaled that it is not hostile to our state, but there is no action-based proof to make us think that they are not hostile.” “With its erroneous judgements and actions, the United States continues to exacerbate tensions in the region.” Kim stated the United States is the “source” of instability on the Korean Peninsula, according to official media. Kim went on to say that the US is “hypocritical” for assisting South Korea in deterring North Korea with nuclear weapons while also pursuing North Korean denuclearization.

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal has long been a source of friction between the isolated country and the United States.

According to the Associated Press, Kim argues that his weapons are for self-defense and that his country’s most important goal is to have a “invincible military capability” that no one can dispute.

The Biden administration has tried several times to engage North Korea in nuclear disarmament talks, inviting Kim to meet with him “any time, anyplace,” and “without preconditions.”

“We’re not talking about war with anyone; we’re talking about preventing conflict and literally increasing war deterrence for the sake of national sovereignty,” Kim stated.

The parade of North Korea’s arsenal of weapons took place the day after the governing Workers Party’s 76th anniversary. According to the New York Times, this was one of North Korea’s largest weapons shows in recent years.