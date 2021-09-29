North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hypersonic missile.

North Korea successfully tested a new hypersonic glide missile on Wednesday, according to state media, marking the nuclear-armed country’s latest advancement in weapons technology.

The launch on Tuesday was of “huge strategic significance,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency, as the North wants to “thousand-fold” its defense capabilities.

Hypersonic missiles are more quicker and more agile than conventional missiles, making them much more difficult to intercept with missile defense systems, on which the US spends billions.

According to KCNA, the launch from Jagang province “proved the missile’s navigational control and stability,” as well as its “guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic glide warhead” and engine.

It went on to say, “The test findings verified that all of the technical specifications met the design criteria.”

The launch of the missile, which it described as the Hwasong-8, was witnessed by top official Pak Jong Chon, according to the statement, which made no mention of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published a photo showing the weapon climbing into the morning sky, complete with a set of guidance fins at the base of its nose cone.

The South’s military reported the launch shortly after it occurred on Tuesday, but it did not immediately identify the missile’s maximum height or flying distance, information that it usually releases within an hour.

According to South Korean media reports, the projectile exhibited “different flight attributes” than prior launches, and President Moon Jae-in called for a “full examination” of the incident.

Both Koreas are beefing up their weaponry in what might turn into an arms race on the divided peninsula, with consequences for Japan and China, as well as the rest of the region.

The nuclear-armed North, which invaded the South in 1950, is subject to a slew of international sanctions for its outlawed nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and it just announced the successful test of a long-range cruise missile.

The hypersonic missile development was one of five “top priority” missions in the five-year strategic weapons plan, according to KCNA.

Seoul is also investing heavily on military development, having successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) earlier this month, making it one of just a few countries to possess the advanced technology.

It performed a ceremony to launch its third SLBM submarine on Tuesday.

Seoul and Washington are security allies, with the US stationing roughly 28,500 troops in the South to protect it from its northern neighbor.

Pyongyang and Washington are holding talks. Brief News from Washington Newsday.