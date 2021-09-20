North Korea claims that the US submarine deal and alliance could lead to a ‘Nuclear Arms Race.’

On Monday, North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and a recent US submarine contract with Australia might spark a regional “nuclear arms race.”

Last week, the US unveiled a new three-way security deal with Australia and the United Kingdom as part of a strategic relationship in which the US will supply nuclear submarines to Canberra.

“These are extremely unwanted and dangerous measures that would upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific area and start off a chain of nuclear weapons races,” a foreign ministry official in North Korea was cited as saying by North Korean state media KCNA.

“This demonstrates that the United States is the primary perpetrator in undermining the international nuclear non-proliferation system,” said the head of the ministry’s Department of Press and Information’s foreign news department.

North Korea blasted two missiles into the sea on Wednesday, and Seoul successfully test-fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile hours later, becoming only the seventh country in the world to do so.

The recent spate of missile tests and large-scale defense transactions in the Pacific have highlighted a regional arms race that is developing as the Sino-American rivalry deepens.

“It is understandable that neighboring nations, particularly China, have criticized these measures as irresponsible acts aimed at disrupting regional peace and stability,” the North Korean official stated.

President Joe Biden’s new defense alliance with Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom is widely considered as a response to China’s ascent.

His administration’s approach to North Korea has been markedly different from that of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who had a remarkable diplomatic connection with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The United States’ double-dealing attitude, which has become even more obvious since the inauguration of the current government, undermines the universally accepted international norm and order and poses a significant threat to world peace and stability,” a North Korean ministry official said.

North Korea, the person warned, “would undoubtedly take equivalent countermeasures if it has even a minor negative influence on our country’s security.”