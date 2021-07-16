North Korea claims that Cuba, along with Russia, China, and Iran, can ‘smash’ US interference.

As the United States backed large demonstrations accusing the island nation’s governing Communists of failing to meet humanitarian issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, North Korea has declared its support for Cuba, joining Russia, China, and Iran.

“The anti-government protests that occurred in Cuba are the result of behind-the-scene manipulation by outside forces coupled with their persistent anti-Cuba blockade scheming to obliterate socialism and the revolution,” a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement released Friday.

The reference to Washington’s long-standing embargo against Havana was evident, even if the statement did not mention the US by name, possibly indicating that Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un was still interested in prospective negotiations with Washington.

North Korea “condemns and rejects” outside forces attempting to topple Cuba’s socialist system by using recent anti-government rallies, according to the source.

“We express our entire support and solidarity with all efforts and measures taken by the Cuban government and people to maintain the country’s dignity and sovereignty, and to defend their fatherland, revolution, and socialist gains until the end,” the statement continued. “We are convinced that Cuba will demolish foreign intervention, creditably overcome the current situation, and resolutely preserve the country’s political stability.”

North Korea has become increasingly silent on international issues, but the country has long-standing relations with Cuba that date back to the Cold War, which is still very much alive today in both the two countries’ respective policies and interactions with the United States.

In the aftermath of World War II, North Korea was established in 1948 by Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, as a Soviet-backed adversary to US-aligned South Korea. In the 1950s, the two opposing Korean Peninsula republics went to war, resulting in a standoff that continues today in the form of a cease-fire but no genuine peace.

Fidel Castro, a Cuban revolutionary, staged a successful rebellion in 1959 around the globe, resulting in the first Soviet ally in the Western Hemisphere, just 90 miles off the coast of the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.