North Korea accuses the United States of employing “double standards” in its response to the SLBM test.

Following an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the subject, North Korea accused the US of “double standards” in regards to weapons testing, according to official media.

Pyongyang launched a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday, the latest in a string of tests in recent weeks that prompted the United States and the United Kingdom to convene a diplomatic conference in New York.

However, a representative for the North’s foreign ministry stated the test was conducted “purely for the country’s defense,” not at the request of the US.

“As a result, there is no cause for the United States to be concerned or concerned about the test-firing,” the spokesperson said in a statement broadcast by the official KCNA news agency.

Washington’s criticism of North Korea for “developing and test-firing the same weapon system that the US possesses or is developing is a blatant display of double standards,” according to the statement.

“It simply adds to our skepticism” about Washington’s claims that it has no hostile intentions toward the country, it said.

Former President Donald Trump met with Kim three times, boasting about preventing a conflict but failing to reach a full agreement on eliminating North Korea’s nuclear program.

Since the failure of their Hanoi summit in early 2019, the discussions process has been essentially stopped.

President Joe Biden has stated that he will continue to explore diplomacy, but will do so in a more low-key manner, looking for areas of progress.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed tensions on the US earlier this month, denying Washington’s claims that it has no hostile intentions.