North Korea, a Chinese ally, lashes out at the US over Taiwan in between missile launches.

North Korea lashed out at the US over its growing close connections with Taiwan, which is claimed by China, in the time between launching two groups of missiles during the past several days.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency published an article Tuesday, two days after announcing weekend launches of “new type long-range cruise missiles,” criticizing the United States for inflaming tensions with China as a result of diplomatic and military moves seen as defying Washington and Beijing’s precarious yet formative understanding on the status of North Korea.

President Joe Biden’s relaxing of travel and political restrictions with Taiwan in April, a trip by U.S. senators to the island in June, the landing of U.S. military planes there in July, and last month’s latest arms package from the Pentagon to Taipei were all mentioned by Kim Myong Chol, who has been cited in place of officials in previous commentaries in strictly state-run outlets.

Kim Yong Chol also commented on reports that the Biden administration would extend an invitation to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to attend a virtual conference of democratic nations in December, and that the US would bring up Taiwan in meetings with Asia-Pacific allies South Korea and Japan, as well as across Europe.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yong Chol wrote, “The goal sought by the US through its attachment to the sensitive Taiwan issue is to use it as a means of putting pressure on China so as to deter China from making growth, disintegrate the country, and stamp out its socialist system in the end.”

“Preventing the country’s partition and accomplishing its unification is a matter of Chinese sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and no one has the authority to intervene,” he continued.

Kim Yong Chol went on to accuse the United States of attempting to extend its global hegemony into the region, while praising China’s response.

“The US moves plainly demonstrate the essence of the American empire, which is willing to try any methods in order to achieve its heinous goal,” he said. “At this time, China is firmly opposed to US measures aimed at permanently dividing the country.”

