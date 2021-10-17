Norrie of the United Kingdom storms into the ATP Indian Wells final.

At the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Saturday, Cameron Norrie defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4 to seal his place in Sunday’s title match and become the first British finalist since 2009.

In the one-hour, 27-minute encounter on the main stadium court in Southern California, Norrie dominated Dimitrov with a solid serve, firing four aces and hitting a number of precision forehands and backhands.

“I’m overjoyed,” Norrie exclaimed. “Unfortunately, he didn’t show up today with his best effort.

“I was a rock solid performer. I went to his backhand a lot, and he was becoming frustrated. I was able to serve well, and when it came to the important occasions, I was able to deliver.” Norrie will meet the winner of the other semi-final, which will be contested by Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and American popular favorite Taylor Fritz.

Several British players, including Andy Murray, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2009 final in the California desert, have reached the final without winning.

Tim Henman lost two finals in 2002 and 2004, and Greg Rusedski, a Canadian-born Briton, finished second in 1998.

Norrie was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and grew up in New Zealand before attending university in Texas and becoming America’s No. 1 college player. Since 2013, he has been the representative of the United Kingdom.

Norrie is aiming for his second career title after winning in Los Cabos earlier this year.

After a spate of second-place finishes, including earlier this year in Estoril, Lyon, and London, he finally broke through in Los Cabos.

Dimitrov was coming off a few of upset victories over top-ten seeds. The Bulgarian came back from a set down to overcome top seed Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round and Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) in the quarter-finals.

In the men’s semi-finals, there are no players ranked in the top 25 in the world. Norrie is the highest-ranked semi-finalist, with a score of 26.

Norrie broke Dimitrov on three of his four service games to take the first set comfortably. He took the lead early in the second set and went on to win his 46th match of the season.

When Dimitrov hit a backhand into the net on the first match point, Norrie sealed the match.