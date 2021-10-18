Norrie of the United Kingdom defeats Basilashvili to win the Indian Wells title.

Cameron Norrie’s breakout season came to a close in the California desert on Sunday, when he defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to become the first British player to win the ATP Indian Wells title.

Norrie came back from a set down to win his 47th match of the season, becoming the first player from the United Kingdom to claim the title, succeeding where prior finalists Andy Murray, Tim Henman, and Greg Rusedski had failed.

After winning his first title earlier this year in Los Cabos, Norrie is in his second ATP final of the season.

For the first time in his career, he will break into the top 20 in the world, moving him past Daniel Evans to become the new British No. 1.

“I’m overjoyed; this is my biggest title,” Norrie remarked after Basilashvili hit a forehand long on the first match point, clinching the trophy.

Norrie only had one ace and two double faults, but he won 77 percent of his first serve points and outplayed Basilashvili in the important moments.

“It’s been a fantastic week. I expected a lengthier match, and he made a couple of mistakes near the end “Norrie remarked.

Murray was the most recent British finalist, losing to Rafael Nadal of Spain in 2009. Henman reached the finals twice, in 2002 and 2004, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. In 1998, Canadian-born Brit Rusedski finished second.

Norrie was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and grew up in New Zealand before attending Texas Christian University and becoming the best collegiate player in the country. For the past eight years, he has represented the United Kingdom.

Basilashvili, 29, was aiming for his third title of the season. He’s known for being a hit-or-miss player who may look unbeatable one day and susceptible the next. Unlike the quarter-finals, where he defeated second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, the Georgian did not bring his A game against Norrie.

Basilashvili stated he experienced some health problems on Sunday that depleted his energy in the last set, but he didn’t elaborate.

“I was in a lot of pain. In the third set, I experienced some health issues. I attempted to go outside and catch my breath but was unable to do so. I had run out of options “After the sixth game of the tournament, Basilashvili exited the court. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.