Norrie and Basilashvilli, two surprise finalists, are set to face off in an Indian Wells showdown.

Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday to secure a title match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia at the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

Norrie, who is 26 years old, defeated Dimitrov in their semi-final, becoming the first British finalist since 2009.

In the one-hour, 27-minute match on the main stadium court in Southern California, Norrie kept Dimitrov off guard with a solid serve, firing four aces and hitting a number of precision forehands and backhands.

“I’m overjoyed,” Norrie exclaimed. “He didn’t bring his best today, unfortunately.

“I had a strong foundation. I went to his backhand a lot, and he was becoming frustrated. I was able to serve successfully, and when it came to the important moments, I was able to deliver when it was needed.” Several British players, including Andy Murray, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2009 final in the California desert, have reached the final without winning.

Tim Henman lost two finals in 2002 and 2004, and Greg Rusedski, a Canadian-born Briton, finished second in 1998.

Norrie was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and grew up in New Zealand before attending university in Texas and becoming America’s No. 1 college player. Since 2013, he has been the representative of the United Kingdom.

Norrie is aiming for his second career title after winning in Los Cabos earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s match and going out and enjoying it again,” he remarked.

After a spate of second-place finishes, including earlier this year in Estoril, Lyon, and London, he finally broke through in Los Cabos.

Norrie, who has never advanced past the third round of a Grand Slam, said, “I’ve had some opportunities there to make the second week of a slam, but it hasn’t gone my way.” “It’s all been a fantastic learning experience for me.

“Hopefully, with these results, I’ll be able to get a better seeding and have a better opportunity.”

Dimitrov was coming off a few of upset victories over top-ten seeds. The Bulgarian came back from a set down to overcome top seed Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round and Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) in the quarter-finals.

In the men’s semi-finals, there were no players ranked in the top 25 in the world. Norrie was the highest-ranked semi-finalist, with a score of 26.

Norrie broke Dimitrov on three of his four service games to take the first set comfortably. He took the lead early in the second set and held serve to claim his 46th victory of the season.