Norm Macdonald, “One of Our Most Precious Gems,” is honored by Jim Carrey and Jon Stewart.

Following the news that comedian Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61 after a battle with illness, celebrities paid tribute to him on Tuesday afternoon.

He was most known for his five-year stint on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s, during which he hosted the “Weekend Update” segment for three years. He’s also written for Roseanne, appeared in Dirty Work, and hosted his own sitcom, The Norm Show.

“My beloved friend Norm MacDonald perished after a heroic 10 year battle,” Jim Carrey posted. He was one of our most valuable treasures. A comic genius who is both honest and brave. I’m in love with him.”

September 14, 2021 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey)

“No one could break you like Norm Macdonald,” tweeted former Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart. “Hilarious and one-of-a-kind.”

September 14, 2021 — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart)

His death was described as “beyond terrible” by Meghan McCain.

Gutted.

One of history’s greatest comedy geniuses, free thinkers, and all-around true originals. Ben and I had the opportunity to see him play in Vegas, and it was fantastic.

It’s tragic. Friends, relatives, and loved ones, please accept my condolences. https://t.co/ewtpPsAQO9

September 14, 2021 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain)

Actor Josh Gad remarked on Twitter that the loss has left him “totally gutted,” describing himself as “one of the most underestimated and hilarious SNL performers.”

Oh, please! Damnit. This is not the norm. I’m heartbroken. One of the most underappreciated and entertaining cast members of Saturday Night Live. #NormMacdonald, rest in peace. https://t.co/bK5EALnpYz

September 14, 2021 — Josh Gad (@joshgad)

Actor Seth Rogen spoke about Macdonald’s influence on him.

"When I first started acting, I was a tremendous fan of Norm Macdonald and practically took off his delivery.