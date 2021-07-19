Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk, Norfolk

With the official activation of Joint Force Command-Norfolk on Thursday, the United States received its first NATO command, which will be crucial in the event of a large-scale confrontation in the Atlantic.

According to Military.Com, the command, which is supposed to provide personnel and equipment for any future battle in Europe, is the first alliance headquarters dedicated to protecting the Atlantic water lanes since 2003.

During a live-streamed ceremony on board the USS Kearsarge, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley remarked, “It is the purpose of this command to fight the battle of the Atlantic.” He went on to say that the command is needed to “prevent a bloody, devastating war against significant rivals, or to win one if one erupts.”

“The success or failure of this command will primarily determine NATO’s survival and the success or failure in battle in a future conflict in Europe,” Milley added.

“Think about that for a moment. You know how essential that was if you know your history and know World War II,” he added. During World War II, German U-boats and other vessels patrolled the Atlantic, hoping to torpedo soldier and equipment transports.

“Securing the Atlantic would be important if another conflict broke out in Europe,” he added.

The Command’s inception, according to reports, coincides with increased fears over Russia’s potential to control the Atlantic in the event of a war.

Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander of the Navy’s Second Fleet and the new joint force command, expressed his concern in his remarks.

“We can no longer assume we have control of the Atlantic, as we did at the end of the Cold War,” he said, referring to increased Russian and Chinese operations in the Atlantic. Threats in these waterways are posing a new challenge for us. From the Arctic Circle to the South Pole, [Russia and China] have both extended their presence in the Atlantic.”

Lewis also mentioned the shifting climate pattern, which has resulted in the opening up of Arctic waterways. The openness of the Arctic has prepared the path for growing competition with Russia as nations vie for control of the region’s vast untapped natural riches.

The Joint Force Command-Norfolk will be responsible for a region that stretches from the United States’ East Coast to the Arctic, passing through Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom.

The Joint Force Command-Norfolk will have around 150 peacetime posts, with 19 allies and two partners.