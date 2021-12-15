Nora, a southern Thai dance form, has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Dancers in a dance-drama known as “nora” — a southern Thai performance art that was added to UNESCO’s renowned heritage list on Wednesday — glided smoothly in a circle, their beaded dress pieces undulating as they struck bird-like poses.

The dramatic art form, which combines dancing, singing, and storytelling, originated in India and has been practiced for generations in Thailand’s Muslim-majority southern districts.

The story of a local prince attempting to save Manora, a half-human, half-bird princess whose shortened name gives the art its name, is frequently told in dramatic fashion during performances.

The ultra-detailed exhibits might run up to three days.

Nora was formally designated as Thailand’s “Intangible Cultural Heritage” by UNESCO on Wednesday, a move that might boost global prominence for a dance that is generally only witnessed in small village gatherings in the kingdom’s south.

Young dancers in the Su-ngai Padi district of Narathiwat province, not far from Malaysia’s border, meticulously put on their costumes on Saturday, with lines of beads strung together in a kaleidoscopic display of colors and designs.

Their dress pieces’ backs swept upwards, resembling a bird’s tail.

“Nora is significant to southerners for two reasons: first, it is for entertainment… the dance carries lessons that teach people to do good for good karma,” Vichien Rattanaboono, president of the province’s dance group, explained.

“Second, it’s about rituals and beliefs. To show respect for our instructors and parents, Manora will be performed throughout ceremonies. “It’s to express our gratitude,” he explained.

The five dancers twirled around as a tiny band played drums and pi nai (an oboe-like instrument), their expressive finger gestures enhanced by their beautiful silver nail tips.

Over the last 20 months, Covid-19 regulations have resulted in fewer public performances, as mass gatherings in hotspots have been prohibited.

“There have been no performances since Covid surfaced… it forced us to have no gigs,” said Nitichaya Sooksan, 18, who added that Saturday was their first performance since the pandemic began.

The high school student has been performing for almost seven years, beginning with a group of pals.

Saman Dosormi, a longtime nora dancer who is also a graduate student of performance arts in adjacent Yala province, said the dance showcases the “common culture” of Buddhist Thais and ethnic Malay Muslims in the southern provinces.

“This dance can be performed by everyone, whether they are Buddhists, Muslims, or Christians,” he told AFP.

"I am ecstatic (about Nora's UNESCO nomination)."