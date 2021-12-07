Nobel Laureate Slams UK, France Over Cross-Channel Migrants

Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Nobel Prize recipient for Literature this year, slammed the UK and French governments’ “inhumane” approaches to the migrant crisis across the English Channel on Tuesday.

“I think the responses of these two countries, particularly the British government, are rather callous,” he stated in an online press conference the day after collecting his Nobel Peace Prize gold.

“The vocabulary, the narrative that is developed against or about these attempts to cross is almost weird,” he added.

A record number of migrants have attempted to cross the Channel from northern France to the United Kingdom this year, risking their lives on one of the world’s busiest water lanes.

At least 27 individuals drowned in a catastrophe that occurred last month.

The topic has become a flashpoint for leaders in London and Paris, sparking a verbal war amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment in both nations.

Around 26,000 people have crossed the border so far in 2021, putting pressure on the UK government, which had promised to restrict migration after securing Britain’s exit from the EU.

London has already suggested looking into measures to turn migrants’ boats around in the English Channel.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also recommended deporting all migrants who arrive in the UK, claiming that this will save “thousands of lives” by “fundamentally undermining the criminal gangs’ business model.”

Meanwhile, legislation presently pending in the British parliament would increase the maximum term for illegal immigrants entering the UK from six months to four years, while convicted people smugglers may face a life sentence.

Rights groups have slammed the proposed law, which ministers have described as the “largest change of asylum procedures in decades” and is based on the premise that migrants should seek refuge in the “first safe country” they arrive in.

Gurnah, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in October, is known for his books that focus on the struggle of migrants and the legacy of colonialism.

In late 1967, the 72-year-old author fled to Britain from Zanzibar, later obtaining British citizenship.

Gurnah also remarked in his virtual news conference that he was left wondering if the British government’s failure to congratulate him on winning the prize was due to the fact that he is an African-born writer.

“It’s probable that’s the answer,” he added, “that they don’t perceive this writer as someone to whom they owe congratulations.”