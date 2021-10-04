No one knows what the strange symbol on a child’s toy means, thus it divides opinion.

A children’s toy is causing controversy online because no one can agree on what a strange symbol symbolizes, with widely divergent interpretations.

The alphabet is a fundamental part of education, and it is taught in kindergartens across the country.

If you have children or can remember your childhood, you’ll recall that some words or objects are usually connected with letters, such as A for apple.

However, because the letter U is traditionally represented by an umbrella, a mat with the 26 letters and their associated visuals is generating a stir online.

User GaryAbusivPaulaTeeks posted a photo of the rug at an unknown place to Reddit’s “mildly infuriating” section.

“What is the “U” on this kid’s carpet?” they inquired.

The image depicts what appears to be a splash or blob of paint, leaving Redditors perplexed as to what word beginning with the letter U it represents.

The post has received over 27,000 votes and over 3,000 comments since it was shared on Monday.

It was a visual representation of “umami flavor,” according to Ambitious-Scarcity-3, and “UV rays,” according to Hipelx.

OneSquirtBurt said: “My first idea was amoeba, like they thought it was uh-moeba.” Mycatisnotvegan summed up a prevalent trend among comments: “‘Uh oh’” like an accident,” and OneSquirtBurt went for a more implausible answer: “My first thought was amoeba, like they thought it was uh-moeba.”

And TheWalkingDead91 simply stated, “Looks like a virus,” to which Ruby0wl responded, “Unicellular organism?”

Many others assumed it was an urchin, despite the fact that it had a weak resemblance. “Urchin, you’re intoxicated, you need to go home,” DIYDame joked.

“Ugly urchin,” says the narrator. Sticking with the theme, Affectionate-Yam6732 wrote, while OtherwiseBrief4717 thought, “Urchin yet it’s so terribly designed.”

But it wasn’t only the U that sparked a commotion; a couple other letters were also questioned.

“I’m trying to figure out how they made a fox under W, but I’m guessing that’s a wolf,” Necesitafresita speculated.

“Does anyone know what q is?” Otto the Fox inquired. “Does it resemble a pigeon?”

For some, the letter X was a puzzle, as BewareOfLurkers pondered: “X-ray fish, weird as it seems. “However, I’m stumped as to what n is supposed to be.”

“It’s because these are all animals lmao they’re,” KokiriEmerald stated, perhaps justifying the unexpected choices. This is a condensed version of the information.