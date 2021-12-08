‘No Danger Or Compromise,’ says the wreckage of a crashed F-35 recovered from the Mediterranean Sea.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter wreckage that crashed into the Mediterranean Sea has been recovered, according to the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense. The US Navy had sent a salvage crew to the two-week-long rigorous hunt for the jet.

“Operations to recover the UK F-35 in the Mediterranean Sea have been completed successfully, and there is no threat or compromise to sensitive equipment on the aircraft,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement, according to The Drive.

According to the story, finding the wreckage on the seafloor took two weeks, and bringing it to the surface took another week.

Fears that Russia would gain access to the plane’s wreckage in order to gain insights into its cutting-edge technology prompted the UK Defense Ministry to make the mission a major priority.

On Nov. 17, an F-35 fighter jet took off from the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and crashed into the Mediterranean during a normal mission. The pilots were able to safely eject. Though there were allegations that the plane had ingested an air intake blocker and that the pilot had attempted to abort the takeoff, no official confirmation could be found.

Other F35 jets continued to operate from the carrier immediately after the disaster, so there was no grounding error. Officials believe the incident was caused by a human error rather than a technical problem with the plane.

Last week, a video supposedly showing the crash, as captured by the carrier’s video camera system, went viral. The pilot ejects just as the plane topples over the edge of the “ski jump” takeoff ramp, according to the footage. According to reports, the person who released the video was detained for filming and sharing the tape without permission.

The F-35 is touted to be the most advanced and costliest airplane in the world. For the same reason, the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom has made it a top priority to prevent Russia from obtaining the downed jet from the seabed, which could have provided a potential opponent with valuable intelligence, especially if the plane could be recovered largely intact.

The plane’s recovery has not only prevented that danger, but it will also aid investigators in properly determining the circumstances of the crash, according to the report.