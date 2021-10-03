NKorea claims it will re-establish communications with the South.

According to the official KCNA news agency, North Korea will resume cross-border communications with its southern counterpart on Monday, after suspending them in August.

Pyongyang prompted worldwide worry with a series of missile launches over the course of a few weeks, prompting the decision. The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting in response to the testing.

In late July, the two Koreas announced the resumption of cross-border communications, which had been cut off more than a year before.

The détente, however, was short-lived, as North Korea abruptly ceased returning phone calls just two weeks later.

KCNA reported early Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “expressed the intention of restoring the cut-off north-south communication lines,” claiming the move was aimed at achieving “lasting peace” on the Korean peninsula.

“From 9:00 on October 4, the relevant organs decided to restore all north-south communication lines,” KCNA reported.

Pyongyang cut off all official military and political communication ties in June of last year after activists crossed the border with anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

On July 27 of this year, the two parties announced that all lines had been restored.

Their announcement, which came on the anniversary of the Korean War’s end, was the first positive step forward after a series of summits between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018 failed to yield any meaningful results.

The leaders spoke for the first time that morning, said to Seoul’s unification ministry, with the defence ministry noting that military hotlines were also operational.

The two sides also revealed at the time that Kim and Moon had exchanged a series of letters since April in which they agreed that re-establishing hotlines would be a good first step toward restarting relations between the two rivals, who are still technically at war despite the end of their 1950-53 conflict.

However, the cross-border communication only lasted two weeks. In August, the North began ignoring requests, citing disagreements with joint military drills between the US and South Korea.

Since then, the North – which had been biding its time since the January change in US administrations – has conducted a series of tension-inducing missile launches.

It launched a long-range cruise missile in September, and earlier this week, it tested a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which the South Korean military claimed appeared to be in the early stages of development.

It was announced on Friday that it had been successful.